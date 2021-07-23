Birthday Club
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season.

However, forfeits are among the consequences.

The league says more than half its teams have COVID-19 vaccination rates greater than 80% of their players, and more than 75% of players are in the process of being vaccinated.

