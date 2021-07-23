Newburgh swimming club supporting teammates at Olympic Games

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - With the Olympic Games now officially underway, one swim club out of Newburgh will be cheering on their teammates.

The Newburgh Sea Creatures have a successful track record when it comes to sending individuals to the national level.

Five swimmers from the club have competed for Team USA, which is comprised of the top six individuals in the entire country.

Evansville natives Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins will represent the Sea Creatures and Team USA at this year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. While the success of the storied club can be explained by generational talent, Newburgh Sea Creatures head coach Aaron Opell says it also has to do with culture.

”Whenever you’re trying to build something special, it starts and ends with culture,” Opell said. “And whenever you have a group of like-minded individuals that are trying to unify to pursue a common goal, it brings everybody up. You don’t get generational talent all the time and we’ve been so lucky to be able to have that happen. We have people that want to do it, and then you have people who are saying this is the way to make it happen. So everybody gets to come along.”

King is set to swim in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke, starting Monday.

Jenkins will head to Tokyo on August 14 to compete in the Paralympics. Her first race is set for August 26.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.