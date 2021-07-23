NAACP holding July virtual Town Hall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville branch of NAACP will hold their July Virtual Town Hall Saturday at 10 a.m.

Click here to see it on their Facebook page.

Leaders will have updates on the Delta variant, and they will address concerns and questions on safe return to schools.

[Previous: Evansville NAACP hosts virtual town hall, advocates for people to receive COVID-19 vaccine]

This town hall will be moderated by Art McDonald and convened by Reverend Gerald Arnold.

