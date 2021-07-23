Members of *NSYNC, 98°, Backstreet Boys coming to Friday After 5

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday After 5 has a big announcement for the last event of the summer.

Members of some of the biggest boy bands of all time will perform.

Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, Jeff Timmons of 98°, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys will be joined by the Voice’s Season 12 winner, Chris Blue.

Shaelie Clark spoke with Jeff Timmons, who says he’s excited to visit the Tri-State.

Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Timmons, AJ McLean (Facebook)

