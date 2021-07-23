Birthday Club
Lilly King, Jackie Young take part in Olympics opening ceremony coverage

Jackie Young at Olympics opening ceremonies
Jackie Young at Olympics opening ceremonies(JY5 Fan Page)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOKYO, JAPAN (WFIE) - Opening ceremonies for the Olympics were Friday morning.

The Today Show had a segment with Evansville’s Lilly King. She was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie.

[Evansville plans Lilly King Olympic watch parties]

[Lilly King shares schedule for Olympic swim times]

Another local Olympian, Jackie Young, walked through Olympic Stadium with other members of Team USA.

She shared video of the experience on her fan Facebook page.

[City of Princeton honors Jackie Young ahead of Olympic debut]

Young is part of the U.S. Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball team.

We’ll have Olympic reports each day on 14 News. You can watch the competition on WFIE.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

