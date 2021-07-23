Lilly King, Jackie Young take part in Olympics opening ceremony coverage

TOKYO, JAPAN (WFIE) - Opening ceremonies for the Olympics were Friday morning.

The Today Show had a segment with Evansville’s Lilly King. She was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie.

Another local Olympian, Jackie Young, walked through Olympic Stadium with other members of Team USA.

She shared video of the experience on her fan Facebook page.

Young is part of the U.S. Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball team.

We’ll have Olympic reports each day on 14 News. You can watch the competition on WFIE.

