Jonathan Weinzapfel to lead Indiana United Ways through 2021

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Indiana United Ways (IUW) announced that Jonathan Weinzapfel will serve as their interim president and chief executive officer.

Officials say for the past four years, he has served on the IUW Board of Directors.

The say in his roles on the Public Policy Committee and the Indiana Natural Disaster Committee, he has helped award more than $45 million in COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative dollars to local United Ways across the state.

Weinzapfel also serves on the board of the United Way of Southwestern Indiana.

According to a press release, Weinzapfel has stepped down from his board positions to lead the IUW through the end of 2021.

Weinzapfel currently works as an attorney at the firm of Jones Wallace in Evansville. He previously served as the Chancellor of the Ivy Tech Evansville campus, Mayor of the City of Evansville, and as an Indiana state representative.

Indiana United Ways is the state membership association that serves the 44 local United Ways in Indiana by building capacity, supporting partnerships, and identifying resources.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

