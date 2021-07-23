Birthday Club
Hot and humid weekend

By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our skies still look a little hazy, but the wildfire smoke that blew into our region this week is gradually beginning to clear. This weekend, our focus will shift to the rising heat and humidity.

We climbed into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon but will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s by Saturday morning under mostly clear and calm conditions.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but there will be a few scattered clouds. A stray pop-up shower cannot be completely ruled out, but we will most likely stay dry. A light breeze from the southwest will push our temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values peaking in the mid 90s. Saturday night will also be very warm with low temperatures only dropping back into the low to mid 70s.

That flow of hot and humid air from the southwest really kicks in on Sunday. Our temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like about 100°! There will also be a cold front approaching our region from the northwest, which will kick up a few more clouds and some isolated showers and storms.

The clouds and isolated rain chances will carry over into Monday as that cold front slides to the east, staying just to our north. Because that cold front is not expected to actually pass through the Tri-State, it looks like the cooler air on the backside of the front will never reach us. That means our temperatures will remain in the 90s for most of next week. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday but will climb back to around 100° Wednesday and Thursday.

