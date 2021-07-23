Graham Fire Dept. gets funding for 2 new thermal imaging cameras

GRAHAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Graham Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded two thermal imaging camera grants.

They say the Kentucky Fire Commission approved them for a Flir k-33, and the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital awarded a grant that allowed them to buy a Flir K-65 and bring in a professional training company to train firefighters how to use it.

A thermal imager allows firefighters to see heat signatures through smoke, ranging from a human or animal to fire hidden in voids.

Fire officials say these are life saving tools, and they’ll have classes for training later in August.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.