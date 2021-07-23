Graham Fire Dept. gets funding for 2 new thermal imaging cameras

Birthday Club
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAHAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Graham Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded two thermal imaging camera grants.

They say the Kentucky Fire Commission approved them for a Flir k-33, and the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital awarded a grant that allowed them to buy a Flir K-65 and bring in a professional training company to train firefighters how to use it.

A thermal imager allows firefighters to see heat signatures through smoke, ranging from a human or animal to fire hidden in voids.

Fire officials say these are life saving tools, and they’ll have classes for training later in August.

