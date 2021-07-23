Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting. Officers say it happened near Grand Avenue and Riverside drive around 10 last night.

No masks are required for EVSC students this fall - at least not yet. But leaders are keeping an eye on rising COVID cases.

Members of *NSYNC, 98° and the Backstreet Boys are coming to the final Friday After 5

We’re an hour away from the official start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There won’t be fans, but you can catch all the magic on 14 News.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

