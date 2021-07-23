Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Former Colts to be honored in 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James set to be among this year’s inductees
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, left, congratulates running back Edgerrin...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, left, congratulates running back Edgerrin Manning after their 38-31 win over the New York Jets in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2003. Manning had 401 yard passing while James had 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(DARRON CUMMINGS | AP)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of familiar faces for the Indianapolis Colts will be honored at the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and former running back Edgerrin James are two of the inductees at this year’s ceremony.

Manning will be presented as part of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2021, while James is slated to be a member of the 2020 class.

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay reflected on the two athletes in a media conference Thursday.

“They are heroic in what they do and I, like all fans, really look up to all the aspects that these great athletes go through,” Irsay said. “Just to play a year in the league, just to be drafted, just to start one game is incredible in the NFL – to be a Pro Bowler, but to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s hard to even put into words how hard that is to achieve. Such admiration for these guys for sure.”

Irsay will present James as he is enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

The presentations will be held on August 7-8.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in Owensboro while driving
EVSC reveals mask rules for upcoming school year
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Suspect in Owensboro teen’s death arraigned in adult court
Racist graffiti in Henderson
Racist vandals damage homes and cars in Henderson

Latest News

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
City of Princeton honors Jackie Young ahead of Olympic debut
City of Princeton honors Jackie Young ahead of Olympic debut
A big celebration occurred in Gibson County on Thursday to honor WNBA player and Princeton...
City of Princeton honors Jackie Young ahead of Olympic debut
City of Princeton honors Jackie Young ahead of Olympic debut
City of Princeton honors Jackie Young ahead of Olympic debut