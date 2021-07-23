Former Colts to be honored in 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of familiar faces for the Indianapolis Colts will be honored at the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and former running back Edgerrin James are two of the inductees at this year’s ceremony.

Manning will be presented as part of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2021, while James is slated to be a member of the 2020 class.

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay reflected on the two athletes in a media conference Thursday.

“They are heroic in what they do and I, like all fans, really look up to all the aspects that these great athletes go through,” Irsay said. “Just to play a year in the league, just to be drafted, just to start one game is incredible in the NFL – to be a Pro Bowler, but to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s hard to even put into words how hard that is to achieve. Such admiration for these guys for sure.”

Irsay will present James as he is enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

The presentations will be held on August 7-8.

