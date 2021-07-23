Evansville hosting North Region Archery Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Parks and Recreation, along with Indiana Archery, are hosting the 2021 “Duel in the Cornfield” North Region Archery Tournament this weekend.

Organizers say 80 archers from all over the country are registered to compete with ages ranging from 11 to 70.

The tournament will be held at Goebel Soccer Fields at Deaconess Sports Complex.

The tournament will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

