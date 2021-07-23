EPD: Person hit with car, suspect runs away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say a witness told them a person was hit by a car around 6 Thursday night.

They say that vehicle then ran into a building at Sixth and Keller.

Police reports show the driver then ran away from the scene.

Officers say the person hit had severe injuries to his legs.

We’ll be checking in for more information this morning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.