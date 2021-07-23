Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EPD: Person hit with car, suspect runs away

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say a witness told them a person was hit by a car around 6 Thursday night.

They say that vehicle then ran into a building at Sixth and Keller.

Police reports show the driver then ran away from the scene.

Officers say the person hit had severe injuries to his legs.

We’ll be checking in for more information this morning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in Owensboro while driving
EVSC reveals mask rules for upcoming school year
Suspect in Owensboro teen’s death arraigned in adult court
Racist graffiti in Henderson
Racist vandals damage homes and cars in Henderson
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline

Latest News

Marcus Adams.
Reward offered for information about skeletal remains found in Wabash Co. field
Friday Sunrise Headlines 7/23
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Timmons, AJ McLean
Members of *NSYNC, 98°, Backstreet Boys coming to Friday After 5
Reward offered for information about remains found in Wabash Co. field.
Reward offered for information about remains found in Wabash Co. field