Dispatch: Crews responding to shots fired in Evansville
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired report on Thursday night.
Dispatch says the incident happened near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Riverside Drive in Evansville.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once more information is available.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.