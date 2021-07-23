Dispatch: Crews responding to shots fired in Evansville.

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired report on Thursday night.

Dispatch says the incident happened near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Riverside Drive in Evansville.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

