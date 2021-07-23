Birthday Club
Damaged rail moves Ellis Park races to turf

By Jill Lyman and Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park Officials tell us there was a tractor accident Friday that damaged the inner rail of the main track.

They say the driver was taken to the hospital.

The rail could not be fixed in time, so races have been moved to turf.

Officials say the rail will be repaired overnight and races will be back to normal Saturday.

Robinson Miles will have a live report on 14 News.

