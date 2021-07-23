Damaged rail moves Ellis Park races to turf

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park Officials tell us there was a tractor accident Friday that damaged the inner rail of the main track.

They say the driver was taken to the hospital.

The rail could not be fixed in time, so races have been moved to turf.

Officials say the rail will be repaired overnight and races will be back to normal Saturday.

