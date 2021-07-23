Crumbl Cookies has grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new cookie shop officially opened in Evansville Friday.
It’s called called Crumbl Cookies and is located on North Burkhardt Road.
The doors opened at 8 a.m., and there was a long line for much of the day.
People were waiting for cookies that are made from scratch right in front of them.
For those who need a midnight snack the store, is open till midnight every Friday and Saturday.
“I opened the doors at 8 a.m., and we already had a line coming out. It just keeps coming. People just keep coming, Like I said earlier someone, tells someone that tells someone, and we’re busy,” said owner Bree Cooper.
The menu changes every Sunday night.
