Crumbl Cookies has grand opening

Crumbl Cookies in Evansville
Crumbl Cookies in Evansville
By William Putt
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new cookie shop officially opened in Evansville Friday.

It’s called called Crumbl Cookies and is located on North Burkhardt Road.

The doors opened at 8 a.m., and there was a long line for much of the day.

People were waiting for cookies that are made from scratch right in front of them.

For those who need a midnight snack the store, is open till midnight every Friday and Saturday.

“I opened the doors at 8 a.m., and we already had a line coming out. It just keeps coming. People just keep coming, Like I said earlier someone, tells someone that tells someone, and we’re busy,” said owner Bree Cooper.

The menu changes every Sunday night.

Crumbl Cookies in Evansville
Crumbl Cookies in Evansville

