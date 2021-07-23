Birthday Club
COVID tent back up outside Owensboro Health for precautionary measures

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some might notice that Owensboro Health Regional Hospital put its COVID-19 tent back up.

A crew took it down just a couple of months ago when hospitalization numbers were low.

Owensboro Health officials say it’s back up for precautionary measures.

We’re told it will be used to give monoclonal antibody treatments to prevent COVID-19 patients from needing hospitalization.

Officials say they hope it’s not needed, but they are just trying to be safe with the recent uptick in cases.

