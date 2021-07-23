Cliff area at Rainbow Lake closed due to safety concerns

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - US Forest officials have closed the cliff area at Rainbow Lake in Debry.

This closure order comes after several people have died in the area.

The closure now prohibits visitors from entering the area of high rocks that are adjacent to the lake.

Officials say despite the warning signs, visitors have continued to climb the high rocks and even jump into the lake.

“We provide lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation on the Hoosier National Forest and encourage visitors to recreate responsibly. We have to balance outdoor recreation with visitor safety and protection of the natural and cultural resources. This closure is being put in place to ensure public safety while continuing to allow fishing and paddling at the lake,” said Forest Supervisor, Mike Chaveas. “We hope it encourages visitors to consider the high level of risk inherent in climbing and jumping at this site and effectively dissuades these activities.”

