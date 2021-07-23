Birthday Club
City of Princeton honors Jackie Young ahead of Olympic debut

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A big celebration occurred in Gibson County on Thursday to honor Princeton native Jackie Young, who’s representing Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

USA Basketball announced Monday that Young was joining the U.S. Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball team.

The Las Vegas Aces guard and former Notre Dame standout arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, so her community is celebrating.

The city of Princeton has encouraged the community to “paint the city” in red, white, and blue in support of their hometown Olympian. On Thursday, members of the community organized a gathering downtown to send pictures to Young, as she begins her journey with the U.S. Olympic team.

She’s replacing Seattle Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson, who was placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols, deeming her unable to participate.

Young enters the Olympics in the midst of one of her best years in the professional ranks so far.

Starting 21 games with the Aces this season, Young is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

The 3x3 Olympic Tournament will take place July 24-28.

