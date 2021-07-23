22 new COVID cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 786 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 764,448 confirmed cases and 13,537 deaths.

The map shows 22 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 new cases in Dubois County, 10 new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Spencer and Pike Counties, two new cases in Posey and Gibson Counties, and one new case in Perry County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,106 cases, 404 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,267 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,031 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,891 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,804 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,606 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,375 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,412 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.