Wild Fire Haze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread haze due to the wild fire smoke from the fires in California and Nevada. This is shaping up to be the brightest week of summer thus far. Northeasterly winds sinking in from the Great Lakes will suppress some of the seasonable heat and humidity. Sunny and slightly warmer as high temps remain in the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

Friday, mostly sunny with a 10% chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

