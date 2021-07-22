Warrick Co. Schools finalizing plans for school year, masks optional

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - With classes starting in a few weeks, Tri-State schools are making plans to keep students safe as they return.

This also applies to the Warrick County School Corporation.

WCSC Superintendent Todd Lambert sent an email to parents last week, saying masks would be optional to start the school year.

Ahead of his first academic year as superintendent, Lambert is working on plans to keep students and faculty safe when school starts again, but he says it’s a difficult environment to make plans at all.

“Unfortunately, we like to have things set in stone as we plan, but this stuff is all in pencil,” Lambert said.

Plans are important though because the school corporation consists of three high schools, four middle schools, 10 elementary schools, as well as the Warrick Education Center. Altogether, these schools add up to nearly 10,000 students.

Lambert says those students are the first thing on his mind when making any decision about COVID precautions.

“As far as making the decision here, you know, student safety is always paramount - that’s where we start,” Lambert said. “And so we’re always going to make our decisions in a way that doesn’t compromise student safety.”

When the Warrick County School Board makes a decision, this impacts more than just the schools. WCSC leaders also have to think about the well-being of people who work in their administrative building, their transportation building and their administrative services building.

School officials tell 14 News that one of the reasons they were confident in not requiring masks is that elementary school-age kids, which are in the 5-11 age range, only make up about 3.5% of COVID-19 cases in Warrick County.

Superintendent Lambert is a native Hoosier, but comes to this job from Colorado. He says parent concerns are the same wherever he’s been across the country.

“The feelings, the anxiety, the emotions, they cross state lines,” Lambert said. “They’re no different.”

WCSC teachers will start their school year on August 9.

Meanwhile, the first day of school for students is scheduled for August 11.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.