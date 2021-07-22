USI men’s basketball welcomes Polakovich to 2021-22 roster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana men’s basketball program added seven new players to the mix this year, and one transfer followed head coach Stan Gouard from the University of Indianapolis to continue his collegiate career.

USI forward Jacob Polakovich, who’s now a redshirt junior, transferred after two seasons with UIndy.

“The connection I had built through Coach G - recruiting me out of high school, and through playing with him - was one that I wasn’t really ready to give up yet,” Polakovich said.

The 6-foot-9 forward brings GLVC experience following his two years under Gouard. He now has three years of eligibility with the Eagles.

Polakovich spoke to 14 Sports about his expectations as he enters his first season with USI, as well as the reasoning behind his decision to transfer.

“It seemed like the best option for me, and quite frankly, my future and what I want to do,” Polakovich said. “It’s obviously a beautiful place, hard not to like it here. At the end of the day, the ball is in our court. It’s up to us how much we all want to commit, and how hard we all want to play, is how far we can go. We definitely have the talent and the leadership to do so.”

