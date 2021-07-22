USI assistant Kevin Gant returns to alma mater as head basketball coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kevin Gant is returning home to lead his alma mater.

The Southern Indiana men’s basketball assistant was named head coach of the North Central High School boys basketball program in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Gant is a 2007 graduate of North Central.

He’s been an assistant coach with the Eagles for the last seven seasons.

