Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Students will soon be packing the backpack. Schools are starting to get an idea of what the fall will look like. North Posey Schools want safety and normalcy.

A Morganfield building collapsed after a car crashed into it yesterday. Now the fire chief is praising the crews who braved unstable debris to rescue the driver.

A Webster County Farmer is very glad his cows are OK after a visit from an unwelcome guest.

The Olympic flame is almost to its final destination. The torch relay wrapped up overnight as the countdown to the big games come to an end.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

