Suspect in Owensboro teen’s death arraigned in adult court

(Source: Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The teenager accused of killing Corbin Henry has been arraigned in Daviess County Circuit Court.

Jaikorian Johnson, 17, was arraigned Thursday on eight counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted Murder.

Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel says Johnson is being held in at a juvenile facility in Bowling Green on a $500,000 full cash bond.

Johnson was arrested in May.

Corban Henry, 15, was found with single gunshot wound in the 1500 Block of West Fifth Street in Aug. 2020.

Johnson could face life in prison.

Corban Henry
Corban Henry(Corban's family)

