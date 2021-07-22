State Board of Accounts now investigating Evansville Parks Board

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The investigation into the Evansville Parks Board has shifted from EPD’s financial crimes unit to the State Board of Accounts

City officials say state investigators will be in Evansville next week to go through paperwork and conduct interviews.

They say the city will have to pay for the investigation.

As we reported last week, Parks Director Brian Holz resigned amid the investigation into seven “questionable” invoices.

Mayor Winnecke called them “inappropriate.”

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer has assumed management of the Parks Department for the time being.

