EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A section of S. Weinbach Avenue will be closed starting Thursday for sewer repairs.

Officials with the Evansville Sewer Department say they will have that road closed from Bellemeade Avenue to E. Mulberry Street.

That closure is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

Officials expect the road to be reopened later in the day on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.