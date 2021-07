HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Racist vandals have damaged two homes and some vehicles in Henderson.

They spray painted several racist words and symbols all over the homes and cars.

It’s near the 1300 block of Washington Street.

Anyone with information should call police.

Racist graffiti in Henderson (WFIE)

Racist graffiti in Henderson (WFIE)

Racist graffiti in Henderson (WFIE)

