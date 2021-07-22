Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro neighborhood addresses flooding problems

An Owensboro community is fed up with its flooding issues, so residents took the issue to the...
An Owensboro community is fed up with its flooding issues, so residents took the issue to the Daviess County Commissioners this week.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro community is fed up with its flooding issues, so residents are taking the issue to the Daviess County Commissioners.

Homeowner Matt Monsour says whenever heavy rain occurs, the surrounding roads in the York Park neighborhood flood, which makes it harder for him and his neighbors to get home.

This week, the Daviess County Commissioners addressed Monsour and his neighbors, saying they are looking into the issue to see what can be done.

“If they can find a solution to keep things from flooding so that my yard does not have a foot of water in it, and I can get in and out of my house and flush my toilet - I’d be thrilled,” Monsour said. “I think that is what any city taxpayer expects.”

Monsour also said this issue has brought down the value of his house.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morganfield building collapse
Front of downtown Morganfield building collapses after crash
Indiana State Police seized about 14 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Troopers seize several pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Crews have one lane closed on the Lloyd Expressway after a single-car crash.
Westbound Lloyd back open after crash near University Parkway
James Decker.
Affidavit: Convicted murderer back in jail after hitting victim with car
Bear sighting in Dixon
Bear spotted in Henderson and Webster Counties

Latest News

Students at the Metropolitan School District of North Posey will head back to the classroom...
MSD of North Posey creating plans for upcoming school year
Good year for peaches at Owensboro orchard
Good year for peaches at Owensboro orchard
MSD of North Posey creating plans for upcoming school year
MSD of North Posey creating plans for upcoming school year
Suspect in Owensboro teen’s death arraigned in adult court
Suspect in Owensboro teen’s death arraigned in adult court