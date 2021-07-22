Owensboro neighborhood addresses flooding problems

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro community is fed up with its flooding issues, so residents are taking the issue to the Daviess County Commissioners.

Homeowner Matt Monsour says whenever heavy rain occurs, the surrounding roads in the York Park neighborhood flood, which makes it harder for him and his neighbors to get home.

This week, the Daviess County Commissioners addressed Monsour and his neighbors, saying they are looking into the issue to see what can be done.

“If they can find a solution to keep things from flooding so that my yard does not have a foot of water in it, and I can get in and out of my house and flush my toilet - I’d be thrilled,” Monsour said. “I think that is what any city taxpayer expects.”

Monsour also said this issue has brought down the value of his house.

