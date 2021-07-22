MSD of North Posey creating plans for upcoming school year

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the Metropolitan School District of North Posey will head back to the classroom next month.

They released their tentative plans a few weeks ago, but some of those plans are changing as we are a little more than two weeks away from the start of school.

At this time, all desk dividers have been removed to allow students to interact, but they say custodians will continue with heightened cleaning procedures.

With every decision they make, health officials are involved.

The school district originally said face masks will be optional.

When we met with the superintendent on Wednesday, he told us that is still the plan unless COVID-19 cases start popping up within their schools.

They say it’s all a fluid situation.

“If we hit a five percent, we’ll be talking with the Posey County Health Department,” said Michael Galvin, superintendent of North Posey Schools. “At that point in time, we may come back to requiring masks in the schools, if we hit a 10 percent positive covid case in any of our schools, we’ll probably move to virtual instruction.”

Just like all other schools, masks will be required on the school buses.

[MSD of Mt. Vernon releases COVID guidelines for new school year]

The MSD of Mt. Vernon announced masks will also be optional in school but required on buses.

Vaccinated students will not be required to quarantine unless they test positive.

Non-vaccinated students will be required to quarantine if exposed.

School starts in Mt. Vernon on August 10.

