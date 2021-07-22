MSD of Mt. Vernon releases COVID guidelines for new school year.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan School District of Mount Vernon announced its school mask policy for the upcoming academic year on Wednesday.

In a letter sent out to families, school officials revealed that masks will be optional in school, but required on buses.

Vaccinated students will not be required to quarantine unless they test positive for COVID-19.

Non-vaccinated students will be required to quarantine if exposed to a person who’s tested positive.

Administrators also say cleaning protocols from last year will be continued into the new school year.

The first day of school in Mount Vernon starts on August 10.

