Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

MLB makes history with first all-female broadcast team

MLB makes history with first all-female broadcast team.
MLB makes history with first all-female broadcast team.(Wikipedia)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFIE) - In a first for Major League Baseball, an all-women broadcast crew covered the Tuesday night game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays as part of the MLB Game of the Week on YouTube.

Melanie Newman, the Orioles’ radio play-by-play announcer, called the action while analyst and MLB.com writer Sarah Langs was the in-booth analyst.

Alanna Rizzo was the on-field reporter, while Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner anchored the pregame and postgame shows.

The five women say they feel lucky to be chosen for the historic broadcast, and they hope this will encourage even more female representation in the industry.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police seized about 14 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Troopers seize several pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Crews have one lane closed on the Lloyd Expressway after a single-car crash.
Westbound Lloyd back open after crash near University Parkway
Morganfield building collapse
Front of downtown Morganfield building collapses after crash
Upcoming road closure on Evansville’s east side could impact your commute
Upcoming road closure on Evansville’s east side could impact your commute
James Decker.
Affidavit: Convicted murderer back in jail after hitting victim with car

Latest News

USI assistant Kevin Gant returns to alma mater as head basketball coach
USI assistant Kevin Gant returns to alma mater as head basketball coach
USI men’s basketball welcomes Polakovich to 2021-22 roster
USI men’s basketball welcomes Polakovich to 2021-22 roster
USI men’s basketball welcomes Polakovich to 2021-22 roster
USI men’s basketball welcomes Polakovich to 2021-22 roster
Lilly King and the USA Swimming Team arrive in Tokyo.
Lilly King shares schedule for her Olympic swim times