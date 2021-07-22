MLB makes history with first all-female broadcast team.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFIE) - In a first for Major League Baseball, an all-women broadcast crew covered the Tuesday night game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays as part of the MLB Game of the Week on YouTube.

Melanie Newman, the Orioles’ radio play-by-play announcer, called the action while analyst and MLB.com writer Sarah Langs was the in-booth analyst.

Alanna Rizzo was the on-field reporter, while Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner anchored the pregame and postgame shows.

The five women say they feel lucky to be chosen for the historic broadcast, and they hope this will encourage even more female representation in the industry.

