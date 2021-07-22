Birthday Club
Man shot in Owensboro while driving

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for a shooting suspect.

They say around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, they were flagged down in the 1200 block of W. 5th Street by a man who had a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Poplar Street while the while the man was driving.

His car was hit several times by gunfire. So was a home that had one person inside.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say they don’t think his injuries are life threatening.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270687-8484.

