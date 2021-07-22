KYTC: Outer loop for Owensboro not feasible at this time

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the proposed outer loop for Owensboro is not feasible at this time.

The project team consisting of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the consultant met on Tuesday to review the input received during the public comment.

Officials say they got a lot of responses, but the loop is not feasible right now.

Officials say a full report documenting the study process and findings will be available on the KYTC planning website by mid-fall.

