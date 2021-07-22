Birthday Club
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces $157 million in funding for city governments

Gov. Andy Beshear announced over $157 million in funding for more than 360 cities across the...
Gov. Andy Beshear announced over $157 million in funding for more than 360 cities across the commonwealth on Thursday.(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced over $157 million in funding for more than 360 cities across the commonwealth on Thursday.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is meant to help offset costs related to COVID-19, including expenses such as personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.

“Local governments have been important partners in our battle against COVID-19, and we know they have taken on great hardship and expenses to protect our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “I’m relieved our eligible city governments will receive these funds, because if we are to build a better Kentucky, we must ensure our communities are supported and positioned for growth.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the funding will arrive as soon as next week.

Here’s the full list of cities in our area that are receiving funds:

  • Beaver Dam - $924,742.60
  • Bremen - $19,821.00
  • Calhoun - $190,075.91
  • Centertown - $111,352.37
  • Central City - $1,483,835.09
  • Clay - $283,301.15
  • Corydon - $179,199.63
  • Dawson Springs - $681,321.14
  • Dixon - $228,142.88
  • Drakesboro - $128,961.58
  • Earlington - $344,933.39
  • Fordsville - $137,248.27
  • Greenville - $1,088,663.65
  • Hanson - $183,860.89
  • Hartford - $705,922.24
  • Hawesville - $256,369.41
  • Island - $116,790.51
  • Lewisport - $437,640.72
  • Livermore - $333,798.16
  • Madisonville - $4,822,075.61
  • McHenry - $40,246.50
  • Morganfield - $871,656.01
  • Mortons Gap - $213,900.14
  • Nebo - $54,195.75
  • Nortonville - $297,802.85
  • Park City - $144,758.08
  • Powderly - $190,593.83
  • Providence - $776,618.05
  • Rockport - $30,360.00
  • Sacramento - $113,941.96
  • Sebree - $396,207.28
  • Slaughters - $52,125.00
  • South Carrollton - $7,800.00
  • St. Charles - $53,347.50
  • Sturgis - $461,205.99
  • Uniontown - $240,831.87
  • Waverly - $75,357.07
  • Wheatcroft - $24,241.50
  • White Plains - $232,286.23
  • Whitesville - $143,722.25

