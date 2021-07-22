Ind. reports 51 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 878 new coronavirus cases and one new death.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 763,688 confirmed cases and 13,535 deaths.

The map shows 51 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Posey County, four new cases in Dubois, Gibson, and Spencer Counties, and three new cases in Perry and Pike Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,086 cases, 404 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,255 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,020 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,890 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,802 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,605 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,372 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,409 cases, 34 deaths

