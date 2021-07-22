Heat and humidity on the rise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain under an Air Quality Alert until midnight tonight. Smoke from wildfires out west has blown into our region, making our sky look very hazy, and dropping our air quality to a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That means the general public probably won’t be affected, but people with asthma, heart and lung disease, older adults, children, people with diabetes, etc. need to take it easy.

That smoke will begin to clear as our wind direction shifts over the next few days, but that change in the wind will also push warmer, more humid air up into our region from the south, making for a very steamy weekend!

Our temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. We will fall back out of the 80s and into the 70s as the sunsets, bottoming out in the upper 60s by the end of the night under mostly clear and calm conditions.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a couple degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the lower 90s thanks to a light breeze from the southeast. Our sky may still look a little hazy, but the smoke should not be as thick as it was yesterday and today.

By Saturday, that flow of hot, humid air will be picking up from the southwest, which will push our temperatures into the low 90s this weekend. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s on Saturday but will likely climb to around 100° on Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but a cold front sliding just north of the Tri-State will kick up a few more clouds and some isolated to scattered showers and storms Sunday and Monday. Those rain chances will then taper off Tuesday.

Because that cold front is expected to stay to our north, it may bring us some rain, but it is not going to bring us much of a cooldown. Highs will remain in the low 90s for most of next week with heat index values in the upper 90s, which means steamy weather for the Vanderburgh County Fair!

