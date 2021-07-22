Good year for peaches at Owensboro orchard

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Peach Season is here in Daviess County.

At Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, you’ll see peaches everywhere.

Owner Billy Reid tells us this is the biggest peach crop he’s had in four years.

He says people have been coming in non-stop to get those locally grown peaches.

“Middle of summertime - nothing better than to get a big juicy peach. When you bite into it, the juice runs down your cheeks,” said Reid.

Reid’s Orchard is located off Highway 144 and is open every day.

They also have several family fun activities happening on the farm.

