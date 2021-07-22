Birthday Club
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

