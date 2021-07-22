Birthday Club
EVSC reveals mask rules for upcoming school year

(kold)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several details of EVSC’s back to school plan have been on their website, but Thursday, Dr. Smith discussed mask rules.

[Previous: EVSC working on back-to-school plans as Delta cases rise]

Dr. Smith says the large spike in numbers over the past few days are cause for alarm.

However, they are going to follow CDC recommendations, and masks will be recommended but not required.

They will be required on busses.

Dr. Smith says as things change, rules are subject to change.

The EVSC heads back to class in a little more than two weeks. Different groups start different days the week of August 9. All students will be back by August 13.

The EVSC does have a virtual academy option open to students.

We are speaking with Dr. Smith, and we’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

