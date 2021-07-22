EVSC hosting community performance with school marching bands
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC is hosting a community performance with the corporation’s marching bands and the Phantom Regiment.
Officials say the performance will start at 7:30 Thursday night at North High School’s stadium.
The Phantom Regiment will perform their show “Harmonic Journey.”
They say EVSC marching bands will join the Phantom Regiment for a performance of “Sanctus.”
The Regiment will close with a performance of their corps song, “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral.”
