EVSC hosting community performance with school marching bands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC is hosting a community performance with the corporation’s marching bands and the Phantom Regiment.

Officials say the performance will start at 7:30 Thursday night at North High School’s stadium.

The Phantom Regiment will perform their show “Harmonic Journey.”

They say EVSC marching bands will join the Phantom Regiment for a performance of “Sanctus.”

The Regiment will close with a performance of their corps song, “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral.”

