Evansville Park-N-Rec program making stop at Wesselman Park

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Park-N-Rec program continues Thursday, making a stop at Wesselman Park.

[Evansville Parks and Rec programs on schedule, despite director’s resignation]

That’s from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There are a lot of free activities for kids to enjoy.

Plus, we know Kona Ice has been stopping by each location for about an hour.

A list from the Evansville Parks Department says there’s going to be an extra program Friday at the Old Burger King lot on Noth Main Street.

That will be from noon to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

