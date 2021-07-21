Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

West Coast wildfires prompt Tri-State Air Quality Alert

West Coast wildfires prompt Tri-State Air Quality Alert
West Coast wildfires prompt Tri-State Air Quality Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in the Tri-State may be noticing hazy skies this week.

The smoke from the massive wildfires in the west is moving towards Evansville and an Air Quality Alert has been set until midnight Thursday night.

More than 80 large wildfires are burning in 13 states across the country, blazing more than one million acres. That smoke can be seen through high-level clouds.

Experts say that the fires are so intense that they’re creating their own weather, which is what’s causing the hazy skies.

[Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast]

“My concern is that the wildfires in California and Nevada have gotten larger,” Meteorologist Byron Douglas said. “They’ve gone from 40,000 acres to up over 160,000 acres, and they’re getting transported in the form of high-level clouds, which is haze. Those particles up there are covering portions of our area and could have an impact on our air quality.”

Byron says that as the smoke from the wildfires is being transported first through the northerly winds and then through the westerly winds, which is why the haze can be seen in the Tri-State.

The smoke has dropped our air quality to a level that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups like people with asthma, heart and lung disease, older adults, children, people with diabetes, etc.

Experts suggest that members of those groups should be mindful of the alert when going outdoors.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Affidavit: Man 4x legal alcohol limit arrested after running off roadway
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight.
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight
Lawrence Greer.
Webster Co. man indicted in senior exploitation case
Upcoming road closure on Evansville’s east side could impact your commute
Upcoming road closure on Evansville’s east side could impact your commute

Latest News

Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton hosting conversation on housing issues
Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton hosting conversation on housing issues
The Central Park fountain in Henderson has been removed due to need of some repairs.
Central Park fountain in Henderson removed for repairs
Morganfield building collapse
Front of downtown Morganfield building collapses after crash
The Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center was built in 1874 as the Mount Saint...
Historic building set for demolition in Owensboro