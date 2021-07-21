West Coast wildfires prompt Tri-State Air Quality Alert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in the Tri-State may be noticing hazy skies this week.

The smoke from the massive wildfires in the west is moving towards Evansville and an Air Quality Alert has been set until midnight Thursday night.

More than 80 large wildfires are burning in 13 states across the country, blazing more than one million acres. That smoke can be seen through high-level clouds.

Experts say that the fires are so intense that they’re creating their own weather, which is what’s causing the hazy skies.

“My concern is that the wildfires in California and Nevada have gotten larger,” Meteorologist Byron Douglas said. “They’ve gone from 40,000 acres to up over 160,000 acres, and they’re getting transported in the form of high-level clouds, which is haze. Those particles up there are covering portions of our area and could have an impact on our air quality.”

Byron says that as the smoke from the wildfires is being transported first through the northerly winds and then through the westerly winds, which is why the haze can be seen in the Tri-State.

The smoke has dropped our air quality to a level that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups like people with asthma, heart and lung disease, older adults, children, people with diabetes, etc.

Experts suggest that members of those groups should be mindful of the alert when going outdoors.

