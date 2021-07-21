Upcoming road closure on Evansville’s east side could impact your commute

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents on the east side of Evansville will need to take an alternate route on their commutes the next two mornings.

Starting Wednesday morning, the city will be closing Lincoln Avenue between Cullen Avenue and Green River Road.

They’ll be doing what they’re calling some “exploratory digging” to find a storm sewer pipe and fix a sinkhole.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. Thursday. This is a busy street, so officials want folks to know to allow for more travel time wherever you’re going the next two days.

It will be completely blocked off; not even emergency personnel will have a way through. Officials say there will be detours mapped out in the morning.

A METS bus stop is also at the intersection of Lincoln and Cullen. If you plan on taking the bus stop, you may want to find the next closest stops while the closure is in place.

