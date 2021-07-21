Birthday Club
Union Co. couple harvested produce for senior center

By Derek Mullins
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, a couple has been helping feed the elderly and homebound for the past seven years.

Will and Candy Reburn have harvested thousands of pounds of produce for the senior center.

The food is given to the elderly at not only the senior center but Morganfield, Sturgis and Uniontown too. Last year they produced 1,600 pounds. As of Tuesday, they are over 530 pounds.

We asked Will why he keeps doing it.

“You might say this is my church. I’ve also been confined on a submarine and serving in the submarine service for 25 years,” said Will. “I’ve got to have the open space, so this is one way I get out in the open air.”

Will says what they need the most is volunteers to help. He says to just show up at the senior center around 5 on Tuesdays and Thursday evenings.

