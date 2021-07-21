Birthday Club
Troopers seize several pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Indiana State Police seized about 14 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in Pike County led to the seizure of several pounds of weed.

Indiana State Police say they pulled over a driver Tuesday afternoon on I-69 near the 55 miler-marker for speeding.

Troopers say they found about 14 pounds of marijuana during the stop.

ISP says the driver was arrested.

We expect to receive more information from law enforcement later today.

