Troopers seize several pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in Pike County led to the seizure of several pounds of weed.

Indiana State Police say they pulled over a driver Tuesday afternoon on I-69 near the 55 miler-marker for speeding.

Troopers say they found about 14 pounds of marijuana during the stop.

ISP says the driver was arrested.

We expect to receive more information from law enforcement later today.

Pike: Yesterday evening, Trooper Boeckman seized approximately 14 lbs. of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-69 near the 51 mm. The driver was stopped for speeding. pic.twitter.com/7O3x5VPprY — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) July 21, 2021

