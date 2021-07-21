Birthday Club
Tri-State Food Bank receiving state funding

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced that 11 food banks will be receiving state funding, including one in Evansville.

Those food banks are receiving a total of $1 million to support their efforts in feeding food insecure Hoosiers.

Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville is set to receive $61,700.

According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, nearly 1.2 million Hoosiers were food insecure at the height of the pandemic.

Officials say the 11 food banks awarded distributed more than 156 million pounds of food in 2020 to mobile pantries, food pantries and community kitchens across the state.

