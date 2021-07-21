Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WAVE) - A CSX train derailed on Tuesday evening in Hardin County with seven train cars falling into a creek. It happened around 8:15 p.m. on St. Clare Street near I-65, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said.

CSX confirmed on Tuesday night that no one was hurt and the train was not carrying hazardous materials.

“The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we work to fully restore the area,” a CSX spokesperson said in a statement.

There were several agencies involved in the response, including crews from Hardin County and Bullitt County.

