Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police: Stolen vehicle crashes during chase in Daviess Co.

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Daviess County.

It happened in the 1700 block of Breckenridge Street just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, the sheriff’s office was chasing a stolen vehicle when it hit another vehicle traveling northbound.

We’re told passengers inside the vehicle hit were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

OPD says the third vehicle involved was parked with no one inside.

We’re told the road was temporarily closed while an Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Winnecke announces resignation of Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz.
Evansville Parks director resigns amid investigation into ‘inappropriate’ invoices
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
Woman found in Daviess Co. pool identified
Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Gov. Andy Beshear sends Independence Day message to the Commonwealth
Gov. Beshear ‘strongly recommending’ masking as state sees uptick in Delta variant
Deaconess doctors: Delta is now most dominant variant in our community

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Health Depart. sees vaccination, COVID cases rising
Vanderburgh Co. Health Depart. sees vaccinations, COVID cases rising
Doctors: Children currently at risk for getting Delta variant
Doctors: Children currently at risk for getting Delta variant
Evansville's Department of Parks and Recreation held its free summer program Tuesday as...
Evansville Parks and Rec programs on schedule, despite director’s resignation
Evansville planning Lilly King Olympic watch parties
Evansville planning Lilly King Olympic watch parties