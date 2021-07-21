Police: Stolen vehicle crashes during chase in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Daviess County.

It happened in the 1700 block of Breckenridge Street just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, the sheriff’s office was chasing a stolen vehicle when it hit another vehicle traveling northbound.

We’re told passengers inside the vehicle hit were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

OPD says the third vehicle involved was parked with no one inside.

We’re told the road was temporarily closed while an Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.