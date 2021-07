EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews have one lane closed on the westbound Lloyd Expressway to clear the scene of a wreck.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says there was a single-vehicle crash near the University Parkway exit.

They say only minor injuries were reported.

Officials ask for you to avoid the area at this time.

